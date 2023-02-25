Hashim Amla to play in LLC Masters after retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Legends League Cricket on Friday announced that the South Africa batting legend Hasim Amla will play in Legends League Cricket Masters in Doha.

Hasim Amla retired from all forms of cricket on January 18, 2023.

Amla, 39, amassed 34,104 runs throughout the course of a two-decade career in all professional formats, 9,282 of which came in his 124 Test matches from 2004 to 2019, second only to Jacques Kallis for his nation. This featured 28 hundreds as well as a record of 311 not out against England at the Kia Oval in 2012--South Africa's first triple-century in Test matches.



He added 8113 more runs, including 27 hundreds, in 181 ODIs and 1,277 more in 44 T20Is. He has now started a teaching career, serving as the batting coach for MI Cape Town in the current SA20. According to the new coaching system in place in South Africa, he may be a candidate to serve as the nation's batting coach.Amla became South Africa's first triple-centurion during Day 4 of the Test Match between England and South Africa at The Kia Oval on July 22, 2012.

Hashim Amla on this association with LLC Masters said in an official statement released by LLC, "I am looking forward to be part of LLC Masters. It is going to be fun playing alongside legends of the game. It's a great initiative."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "The pool of players is growing every single day, we have welcomed some of the great cricketers in the history of the game to play for us. We welcome Amla to Legends League Cricket. We hope that he will mesmerize his fans with some great cricket."

The list of confirmed players for LLC Masters includes Aaron Finch, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Chris Gayle and S Sreesanth. Abdul Razzaq and Isuru Udana will be playing for the first time in Legends League Cricket. (ANI)

