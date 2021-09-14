Cape Town [South Africa], September 14 (ANI): Batsman Hashim Amla will not return to play domestic cricket in South Africa, Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) confirmed on Tuesday.

Originally named in the Six Gun Grill Western Province squad for the 2021/2022 season, where WP will be playing in the first division, Amla thanked WP for their understanding as he made this decision to not return to the South African domestic scene.

"I want to thank Western Province for their open communication throughout the entire contracting process. I have made this decision based on where I am currently in my career and with a view to my future endeavors. I want to wish the squad all the best for the coming season," Amla said.



Amla, who retired from international cricket in August 2019 but remained active for Surrey, was due to turn out for Western Province in South Africa's revamped domestic structure. He has played 12 matches so for Surrey in the County Championship and has amassed 771 runs at an average of 51.40.

Michael Canterbury, WPCA CEO commented: "It's obviously hugely disappointing that Hashim will not be donning the Six Gun Grill WP colours this season, he would have been a huge asset to the team on and off the field, especially working with the group of talented young batsmen we have at our disposal. I want to thank Hashim and his representatives for the open interaction over these past couple of weeks. We all know Hashim is one of our greatest ever players in South Africa and we would have loved nothing more than to see him representing WP, but we fully understand his reasoning and wish him luck with whatever comes next for him and his family."

A replacement in the squad of 16 contracted players will be announced in due course, WPCA stated. (ANI)

