Hasina, Mamta, Sachin greet teams before first day-night Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players before the start of the historic day-night Test game here at the Eden Gardens.

Both the teams are playing their first Test with the pink ball.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly invited the Bangladesh PM for the historic occasion.

Before the start of the play, Hasina and Banerjee at 12.58 pm rang the Eden Bell in the presence of BCCI president Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah.

India didn't change their winning eleven from the last game while Bangladesh introduced Al-Amin and Nayeem Hasan in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

The teams are as follows for the second Test:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain. (ANI)