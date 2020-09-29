Hathras gang-rape: Suresh Raina demands strict action against culprits, says 'it needs to stop now'

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Expressing his anguish over the death of a 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh' Hathras, former India cricketer Suresh Raina demanded strict action against the culprits, stating that this needs to stop now as women have every right to venture out without any fear.

"It pains a lot to even hear this. A girl from UP was tortured and gang-raped at #Hathras has lost her life today. We need to take strict actions against the culprits. This needs to stop NOW, our women deserve every right to go outside without any fear," Raina tweeted.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli termed the incident 'inhumane' and hoped that the culprits of the 'heinous' crime will be brought to justice.



"What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," he wrote.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal tweeted, "The culprits should be hanged ... Really frustrating and heartbreaking ..#Hathras."

The woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. She was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

All the four accused involved in the gang-rape have been arrested. (ANI)

