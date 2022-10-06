Have a huge talent pool, will be difficult for selectors to pick right team for 2023 WC: VVS Laxman

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): VVS Laxman, India's stand-in head coach for the ODI series against South Africa, said that it is going to be difficult for selectors to get the right team for the 2023 50-over World Cup as the side has a massive talent pool right now.

The first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today.

"It has worked well so far (as a back-up coach), it started from the Ireland series, the one England T20I (1st match) and the Zimbabwe series. Obviously, need to cover up for Rahul (Dravid) given his work commitments and the T20 WC coming up now," Laxman told broadcasters ahead of the match.

"Have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup. All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked," he added.



Following this match, the second ODI will be played in JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on October 9.

The final ODI of the series will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

Both the sides previously played a T20I series between September 28 to October 4, which India won 2-1.

India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa squad for ODIs: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks. (ANI)

