Have always been die-hard fan of Dhoni, really happy to be picked by CSK: Hangargekar

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Young India all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar has said that he has always been a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni so it is a dream come true for him to be picked up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the mega auction.

Hangargekar was picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the IPL mega auction last week for Rs 1.5 crore.

"Winning the U19 World Cup was a really good moment for all of us, this thing we will cherish for our entire life. Everyone wants to play in the IPL, by the time my name came up in the auction, that was the amount I got excited about. When MI and CSK were fighting it out for me in the auction, that was a great moment for me," Hangargekar said in a video posted on the official website of IPL.



"I have always been a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni, my father used to like CSK a lot, he really loved Dhoni and he always wanted me to play for CSK. I am really happy to play with his franchise, so I am really happy about it," he added.

Further talking about MS Dhoni, the young India all-rounder said: "He can teach me about the mindset, I will ask him about things because this chance won't come that often."

"My mindset is to play like West Indies cricketers, I like to bowl fast and I like to bit big sixes. I have been working on my strength, I just want to watch the ball and hit it beyond the boundary," he added.

CSK squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma. (ANI)

