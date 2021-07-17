Have been reckless throughout my career, need to get better at consistency: Livingstone

Nottingham [UK], July 17 (ANI): After smashing his maiden T20I ton against Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series, England batsman Liam Livingstone said that he needs to be more consistent to cement his place in the side.

Livingstone scored the fastest T20I century by an England player but failed to take the hosts over the line as Pakistan recorded a 31-run win in the first T20I on Friday.

"Throughout my career I've been someone who has been a little bit more reckless. I've obviously got an ability to strike the ball but the thing I need to get better at is consistency. It's a technical thing, but mentally it helps to be able to stay calm when you're under pressure in a situation like I was tonight and swing a little bit less hard, knowing that you're in a better position to swing through the ball," ESPNcricinfo quoted Livingstone as saying.



When asked about playing at a small ground like Trent Bridge, Livingstone said: "That's the reason that we travel around playing in these different competitions: to try and get experience of playing in different countries. Playing in the Big Bash sets you up really well for when you go over and play in Australia, and it's the same with the PSL and the IPL and playing in the subcontinent."

"I've been guilty of it before -- looking too far ahead -- and it gets me nowhere so it's certainly not something I'll be doing. I love being around this environment -- you can come in and be yourself, and there's no pressure to be like anyone else -- and hopefully I can stay in it for a little bit longer," he added.

With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Livingstone smashed nine sixes and six fours in a scintillating 103 off 43 balls but Pakistan bowlers held their nerves to eke out a hard-fought win.

Shadab Khan turned the tables in the visitors' favour by dismissing Lewis Gregory (10) and Livingstone in the 17th over of the match to leave the hosts on 183 for seven, 50 runs behind their 233-run target.

The England chase subsided after Livingstone's dismissal as they were bowled out for 201 with four balls spare. (ANI)

