India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Have fond memories with Kings XI Punjab: Ashwin after joining Delhi Capitals

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who joined Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, said he will look back fondly at the two years spent with his previous team Kings XI Punjab.
Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: "Had some fond memories with kings 11, will miss my team mates from the den. Off to join the @DelhiCapitals now and can't wait for the summer of 2020. #DelhiCapitals."
Delhi Capitals have acquired Ashwin and have released Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab for the next year's tournament.
The recently-appointed Director of Cricket Operations and Head Coach of Kings XI Punjab, Anil Kumble, said they will look to strengthen the squad at the auction.
"It was important for Ravichandran Ashwin to be a part of Kings XI Punjab but it's now time to look towards the next step. We will look at strengthening the squad at the auction to ensure that we have a well-balanced team as we enter the new IPL season," franchise's official website quoted Kumble as saying.
Ashwin called it a wonderful journey and is now looking ahead to new challenges.
"It has been a wonderful journey with Kings XI Punjab. I will always look back fondly at the two years I spent with the Kings and will miss all my teammates. I am looking ahead to new challenges," Ashwin said.
"I would also like to thank the fans for their endless support over the two years, it was incredible to see them come out and support their team," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:22 IST

Irfan Pathan impressed with brother Yusuf's flying catch

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India pacer Irfan Pathan is quite impressed with his brother Yusuf Pathan's flying catch during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Goa and Baroda.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:18 IST

Kiren Rijiju welcomes 'great news' of India hosting 2023 Hockey...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju is elated over the 'great news' that India will be hosting the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:09 IST

Chinki Yadav secures Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Indian shooter Chinki Yadav on Friday booked the country's 11th Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics quota after she stormed through to the finals of the Women's 25m Pistol in the ongoing 14th Asian Shooting Championship (ASC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:01 IST

BCCI announces teams for U19 Challenger Trophy 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the India A, B and C teams for the forthcoming U-19 Challenger Trophy 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:20 IST

Khalin Joshi confident to script history at Panasonic Open India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India's Khalin Joshi will script history if he manages to successfully defend his title in the Panasonic Open India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:42 IST

Haryana Police shines at 23rd All India Police Golf Tournament

Chandigarh [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Haryana Police clinched the overall team Gross Championship in the 23rd All India Police Golf Tournament.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:07 IST

Wanted to give country another reason to celebrate 75 years of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After winning the bid for hosting the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, Hockey India's president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad on Friday said the country has "another reason to celebrate 75 years of Independence."

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 18:06 IST

Schedule for 13th South Asian Games 2019 announced

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The schedule for the 13th South Asian Games 2019 was announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:56 IST

CBSE to observe Fitness Week in November as part of Fit India Movement

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In an attempt to promote fitness among school children, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be observing Fitness Week in the second and third week of November as a part of Fit India Movement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:48 IST

Ashwin adds value to any team he's part of: Ricky Ponting

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After acquiring spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020, head coach of Delhi Capitals, Ricky Ponting, on Friday said that the off-spinner adds great value to any team he is a part of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Andrew Balbirnie appointed as Ireland's Test and ODI captain

Dublin [Ireland], Nov 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Friday announced that Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team in the Test and One-Day International format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:03 IST

Third T20I: Australia defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets, win series

Burswood [Australia], Nov 8 (ANI): Australia registered a massive 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third T20I match here on Friday.

Read More
iocl