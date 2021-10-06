Have high hopes from Jemimah in T20Is, she played brilliantly in The Hundred, says Harmanpreet

Queensland [Australia], October 6 (ANI): India T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said the side has high hopes from Jemimah Rodrigues looking at how she played in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.

Rodrigues had a brilliant first year for Northern Superchargers at The Hundred as she ended up scoring 249 runs, with a highest score of 92 not out. She registered three scores of fifty plus.

"Jemimah Rodrigues played really good cricket in The Hundred. Her individual performance was quite good and she played the role perfectly for her side. We have high hopes for her, when someone is in good form, the team has high expectations. We wish the form she showed in The Hundred, the same she has for us in the T20I series against Australia," said Harmanpreet while replying to an ANI query during a virtual pre-match press conference.



The T20I skipper had missed the ODI series and one-off pink-ball Test against Australia due to an injury. But Harmanpreet has fully recovered now and is raring to go.

"Earlier, when I got injured, it was difficult. I was always involved in the game, but this time I learnt a lot sitting on the sidelines. I am quite better now, I have confidence and I am hitting the ball well in the nets. I missed the ODI series and Test because I was not fit and it was hampering my fielding. But I am perfectly fine now, I have a lot of cricket coming up so I am excited," said Harmanpreet.

"Rules and regulations that we are following right now, we have to stay away from fitness for 10-15 days and for a regular player, it is hard. Personally, I have accepted this, you need to give yourself time and if I keep thinking things are not going my way, then that is not good for me. I want to give my 100 per cent in all the matches I play. Right now, I am thankful to my support staff for taking care of me and they are managing my workload," she added.

Further talking about the extent of cricket the women's team has played, Harmanpreet said: "See, South Africa and England, we played after almost one year and we were building a new team. At that time, players take time to adjust but now we are in good shape. When you play after one year, there are things that can go up and down, right now, we are looking in a great frame of mind and we understand our game better. Back-to-back cricket makes things clear. (ANI)

