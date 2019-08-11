Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of Virat Kohli
Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of Virat Kohli

Have to accept rules: Rajkumar Sharma on BCCI's acceptance to come under NADA

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that everyone has to accept the rules, adding that both Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) compromised a lot to come into a mutual understanding.
Sharma's remarks come after Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya's statement on Friday regarding BCCI's acceptance to come under NADA.
"You have to accept whatever the rules are. I believe both parties (BCCI and NADA) have compromised a lot. I think BCCI was right in their stand of not coming under NADA as there are plenty of restrictions for cricketers under this regime. Indian cricketers do not take any substance which is banned as they are aware of the repercussions," Rajkumar told ANI.
"BCCI trains under-15 and under-19 boys not to take any substance without supervision and I fully support them," he added.
India and West Indies will lock horns with each other in the second ODI of the three-match series later today and Rajkumar believes that the side should not have any problem in brushing aside the challenge as India comprehensively defeated Windies in the recently concluded T20I series.
"Indian team showed good performance in T20Is. Now it's the turn of ODIs, if we look at the Windies side in T20Is, it'a strong lineup, we outclassed them in the shortest format, I hope the ODI series should not give any hiccups to the team," Rajkumar said.
The first ODI between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on August 8, and Rajkumar opined that weather is a big concern when one plays in the West Indies.
The childhood coach of Kohli also said that he does not see any changes in the playing XI for the second ODI.
"Weather is a big concern. The first ODI was abandoned. When the weather is expected to intervene, the captain has to take that into consideration. The skipper cannot afford to bat first as you know Duckworth-Lewis will come into the match later on," Rajkumar said.
"The team that took the field in the first ODI is ideal for me and the team should opt for the same playing XI. Unless there is any injury, I don't see any changes in the team," he added.
When both teams take the field, skipper Kohli would be eyeing Pakistan's Javed Miandad's record. Kohli is just 19 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in ODIs against Windies. (ANI)

