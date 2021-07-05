Have to do right things to play for your country: Waqar Younis' jibe at Amir

Derbyshire [UK], July 5 (ANI): Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that one needs to do the right things in order to play international cricket for his country.

His remark comes after there have been talks of Amir coming out of international retirement to play cricket again for Pakistan. During the Pakistan Super League (PSL), PCB CEO Wasim Khan had gone to Amir's place to talk about his retirement from the game.

"To be honest I didn't know that Wasim Khan had gone there and met him and what they discussed, we only found out through the media," Younis said. "He is the head of cricket and has every right to go and see whoever he wants to see. He went there in his personal capacity, we didn't know about it, but the thing has come out and it has caused a controversy," ESPNcricinfo quoted Waqar Younis as saying.



"There is a lot said about Amir and a lot has been said about him already. No doubt he is a fine cricketer, but if he doesn't want to play and doesn't want to take his retirement back and play and impress the selectors, I mean then it is hard. This is Pakistan cricket, it's not yours or mine. You have to do the right things to play for your country, this is not franchise cricket, one has to remember that," he added.

Earlier this year, Amir had said that he will only think about playing for Pakistan once the current management led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq leaves.

"I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. So please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story," Amir had tweeted.

He had earlier said that his decision to retire was not based on him being dropped for the New Zealand series in 2020, rather it was based on how some members of the PCB management kept on going about his decision to not play Test cricket.

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. He went on to take 259 wickets across three formats of the game. Amir had played his first international match during the 2009 T20 World Cup. (ANI)

