Haven't confirmed my availability in any league: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Despite expressing a desire to play in the T20 Leagues around the world in the future, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan on Monday said he has not confirmed his availability in any league.

Earlier, ESPNcricinfo had reported that Pathan is among 70 foreign players to have shown interest in playing inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

However, the former pacer took to Twitter to write, "I wish to play T20 Leagues around the world in future, but at this stage, I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow active players to participate in other T20 leagues. However, Pathan has already announced his retirement back in January this year.

Former swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also played in a foreign league last year. He played for Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

