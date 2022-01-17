Haven't given my name for IPL mega auction, confirms Root

Hobart [Australia], January 17 (ANI): England Test skipper Joe Root has confirmed that he has not given his name for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction as he wants to focus on rebuilding the Three Lions' Test side.

Root's clarification came after England stumbled to a 146-run loss in the fifth Test, losing the Ashes 0-4.

"I didn't (give his name for auction), no, I think that there's a lot that we need to do for this team, which deserves all of my energy. I really hope I get the opportunity to do it. I'll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country and trying to get us to where we can," said Root during a virtual press conference.



Last week, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc had said that he is considering putting his name for the upcoming mega auction.

Starc has played 27 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the competition, but he has not turned up to play in the IPL for some years now.

"I've got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training. I've not put my name down just yet, but I've got a couple more days to decide on that. It's certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

"I haven't been for six years or so. Obviously, with a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that's one to take into consideration as well. There's a bit going on with scheduling and what-not to get our heads around, certainly for us multi-format players," he added.

IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team have already received the formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

