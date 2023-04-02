Having Harry Brook, Adil Rashid good for us: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 1 (ANI): Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad stand-in captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that the addition of England stars Harry Brook and Adil Rashid is great for the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against Rajasthan Royals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the side in the absence of newly-appointed skipper Aiden Markram, who is busy with his crucial international cricket commitments with South Africa, which is playing a two-match series against the Netherlands, which is important for their chances of gaining direct qualification to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"It is a new team as compared to the last season. We have brought in new international and domestic players. Harry Brook and Adil Rashid are here. They are doing so well at the international level and having them in the team is good for us," said Bhuvneshwar in a pre-match press conference.

In the IPL auction last year, Harry Brook was bought for Rs 13.25 crore and Rashid for Rs 2 crore. Harry Brook has had a stunning start to his international career, having scored 809 runs in 10 Test innings at an average of over 80 with four centuries and three fifties. He has also scored 372 T20 runs at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 137.77 in 20 innings. He also has a fifty in the format. Adil on the other hand has 95 T20I wickets and a total of 291 scalps in the format.

Bhuvneshwar said that the team is excited to play in front of the home crowd at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.



"Everyone is excited to play in the front of home stadium after three years. They have supported us throughout thick and thin, saw us clinch the title, saw us not being able to qualify for playoffs. We will try to put smiles to their faces with our performances."

Bhuvneshwar also said that the impact player will give a lot of "luxury" to their side.

On the side's bowling unit, the skipper said that the bowling attack is experienced.

"The youngest one in the bowling attack is Umran. He did well for India and SRH last year. It is about going out there and executing our plans," he concluded.

Players bought at IPL 2023 auction: Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh).

Players retained - Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik. (ANI)

