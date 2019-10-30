Hayley Matthews
Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews set to return from suspension in third ODI against India

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:21 IST

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews is set to return in the third ODI against India, after serving out her eight-match suspension.
Following her withdrawal from the West Indies women's squad for the series against Australia in September and the subsequent eight-match suspension for breaching the Cricket West Indies (CWI) code of conduct, Matthews will be available for selection for the third ODI, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Matthews missed the entire Australia series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.
West Indies will host India for three ODIs and five T20Is.
West Indies squad for first two ODI: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, and Sheneta Grimmond.
The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda on November 1. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:13 IST

Eden Gardens - a ground renowned for historic firsts

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): With Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly's announcement of a day/night Test between India and Bangladesh, Kolkata's Eden Gardens is all set to write another chapter in its century-long tradition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:21 IST

'Bro, anything in this series?': Bookie's conversation with...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): After banning Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket for two years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released details of the cricketer's conversation with a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:10 IST

I see myself as a three-dimensional cricketer, says Lewis Gregory

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between England and New Zealand, the Three Lions' uncapped all-rounder Lewis Gregory has said he is a 'three-dimensional cricketer' and hopes to play in all formats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:38 IST

PFA urges UEFA to have tougher sanctions in place for tackling...

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): The Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) has urged the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to overhaul its disciplinary processes after expressing their "disappointment" at the sanctions issued to Bulgaria for the racist behaviour of supporters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 10:37 IST

Billy Stanlake replaces Mitchell Starc for second T20I against Sri Lanka

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 30 (ANI): Australia on Wednesday named Billy Stanlake as the replacement for Mitchell Starc for the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:56 IST

Namibia defeat Oman, qualify for their first-ever T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Namibia will be appearing in their first-ever T20 World Cup as the side defeated Oman in the qualifying tournament here in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:44 IST

Shakib's ban-a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: Ramiz Raja

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has termed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's ban from all cricketing activity as a lesson for all sportsmen and sports lovers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:37 IST

Have no sympathy for Shakib Al Hasan: Michael Vaughan

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has criticised Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for not reporting the match-fixing offer and added that he has no sympathy for the cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 08:35 IST

Have run out of words to describe Messi: Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona [Spain], Oct 30 (ANI): Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde on Tuesday (local time) said that he has run out of words to describe the Argentine striker Lionel Messi as every time he touches the ball, he ends up doing something special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 07:55 IST

Shakib Al Hasan steps down from MCC's Cricket Committee after...

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): After getting banned by the International Cricket Council for two years, with one year of that suspended, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to step down from Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Cricket Committee.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:25 IST

Odisha: CM announces incentives for athletes

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced several incentives for the athletes of the state after interactions with Sports Hostel students.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Bangladesh's T20I and Test squads announced for India tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced their squads which will compete against India for T20I and Test series.

Read More
iocl