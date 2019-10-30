Hayley Matthews set to return from suspension in third ODI against India

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews is set to return in the third ODI against India, after serving out her eight-match suspension.

Following her withdrawal from the West Indies women's squad for the series against Australia in September and the subsequent eight-match suspension for breaching the Cricket West Indies (CWI) code of conduct, Matthews will be available for selection for the third ODI, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Matthews missed the entire Australia series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

West Indies will host India for three ODIs and five T20Is.

West Indies squad for first two ODI: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Shemaine Campbelle, and Sheneta Grimmond.

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda on November 1. (ANI)

