Australia pacer Josh Hazelwood
Australia pacer Josh Hazelwood

Hazelwood hails Australia bowling lineup's competitive spirit

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:39 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out England for 67 in the first innings on day two of the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood hailed the competitive spirit within the team's bowling unit, saying having six quality bowlers keeps everyone on their toes.
"The way the series is set out, we have got six great quicks here and I think that keeps you on your toes as much as anything. On days like today, if you bowl poorly, it might be your last game of the series, that's how good the quicks are on the bench," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hazelwood as saying.
Hazelwood scalped five wickets to bundle out England for a score less than 70. As a result of this effort, Australia gained a lead of 112 runs and they sit in the box seat to retain the Ashes.
Mitchell Starc is yet to play a game in the ongoing Ashes and for the third Test Peter Siddle was dropped to bring in James Pattinson.
"When you look over, or if they are running out a towel or a drink to you at fine leg, it's Mitch Starc or it's Peter Siddle. And you're like 'these guys should be playing', so it certainly keeps you on your toes and that's a good thing," Hazelwood said.
"At times (in the past) you might get a little bit comfortable or relaxed that nobody's really knocking the door down. But when they're right here training every day, putting pressure on you every day, it adds that extra element," he added.
The Three Lions have had a difficult period so far in the Ashes as the team is yet to post score of over 400 in the series. Hazelwood said that if runs are not leaked, the hosts can come under pressure.
"They are all great one day cricketers, some are great Test cricketers, so I think they love to feel bat on ball, especially through that middle order. If we can dry up the runs and force a mistake, which we saw a couple today, then that's fantastic," Hazelwood said.
"The runs stayed pretty stagnant for a lot of the time and we just kept building pressure and taking the wicket here and there. A bit of luck went our way and it just felt like it was our day. We certainly bowled well," he added.
In the second innings Australia ended day two of the Third Test at 171/6, with a lead of 283 runs over the hosts. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:09 IST

Sumit Nagal qualifies for US Open main draw, to face Federer in...

New York [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Sumit Nagal has qualified for the US Open main draw on Friday (local time) and as a result, he will be facing Swiss Roger Federer in the first-round match.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:23 IST

Pogba is 'leader in the group': Man U coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out in support of midfielder Paul Pogba, saying the player is a leader in the group and the team expects a lot from him on the football pitch.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 09:30 IST

Bumrah becomes the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 50 Test wickets

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 50 Test wickets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:38 IST

'Arise Sir Jofra': Barmy Army hails pacer Archer

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): England's pacer Jofra Archer might just be a few matches old in international cricket, but the bowler has been primed by many as the newest sensation in the world of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:27 IST

K Gowtham smashes T20 records with all-round display in KPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham broke various records in the ongoing Karnataka Premier League (KPL) on Friday as he displayed skills with both bat and ball.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 08:22 IST

We gave our wickets too easily: Roston Chase on Windies batting collapse

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): After being reduced to 189/8 on day two of the ongoing first Test between India and West Indies, all-rounder Roston Chase said that the team gave away their wickets and were unable to grind it out in the middle.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 07:56 IST

Was just trying to give my best: Jadeja after scoring...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): After scoring a half-century against West Indies on day two of the ongoing first Test, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he was just worried about his game and was trying to give his best.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 04:05 IST

Conflict of interest rule has to be practical, says Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Weeks after Committee of Administrators (CoA) made it clear that there was no "Conflict of Interest" in former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's appointment as National Cricket Academy's (NCA) head, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday slammed th

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 03:52 IST

IND-WI first Test: India bundles out for 297, Windies trail by 108 runs

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out India for 297, West Indies were trailing by 108 runs as they scored 189/8 at the end of play on day two of the first Test on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:43 IST

Indian Super League announces fixtures for sixth season

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday announced the fixtures for the upcoming sixth season commencing from October 20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:21 IST

Proud to lead the team in Olympic Test Event, says Harmanpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian defender Harmanpreet Singh who captained the side in Olympic Test Event triumphant said it was an immensely proud moment for him to lead the team for the first time.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:02 IST

Third Ashes Test: Australia lead by 283 runs after bundling out...

Leeds [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): Australia were at the lead of 283 runs after the end of play on day two of the third Ashes test against England on Friday.

Read More
iocl