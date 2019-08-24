Hazelwood hails Australia bowling lineup's competitive spirit

Dubai [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out England for 67 in the first innings on day two of the third Test in the ongoing Ashes, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood hailed the competitive spirit within the team's bowling unit, saying having six quality bowlers keeps everyone on their toes.

"The way the series is set out, we have got six great quicks here and I think that keeps you on your toes as much as anything. On days like today, if you bowl poorly, it might be your last game of the series, that's how good the quicks are on the bench," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Hazelwood as saying.

Hazelwood scalped five wickets to bundle out England for a score less than 70. As a result of this effort, Australia gained a lead of 112 runs and they sit in the box seat to retain the Ashes.

Mitchell Starc is yet to play a game in the ongoing Ashes and for the third Test Peter Siddle was dropped to bring in James Pattinson.

"When you look over, or if they are running out a towel or a drink to you at fine leg, it's Mitch Starc or it's Peter Siddle. And you're like 'these guys should be playing', so it certainly keeps you on your toes and that's a good thing," Hazelwood said.

"At times (in the past) you might get a little bit comfortable or relaxed that nobody's really knocking the door down. But when they're right here training every day, putting pressure on you every day, it adds that extra element," he added.

The Three Lions have had a difficult period so far in the Ashes as the team is yet to post score of over 400 in the series. Hazelwood said that if runs are not leaked, the hosts can come under pressure.

"They are all great one day cricketers, some are great Test cricketers, so I think they love to feel bat on ball, especially through that middle order. If we can dry up the runs and force a mistake, which we saw a couple today, then that's fantastic," Hazelwood said.

"The runs stayed pretty stagnant for a lot of the time and we just kept building pressure and taking the wicket here and there. A bit of luck went our way and it just felt like it was our day. We certainly bowled well," he added.

In the second innings Australia ended day two of the Third Test at 171/6, with a lead of 283 runs over the hosts. (ANI)

