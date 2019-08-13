Australia pacer Mitchell Starc
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc

Hazlewood, Starc find spot in Australia's 12-member squad for second Ashes Test

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:09 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced 12-member squad for the second Ashes Test against England.
Pacer Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are named in the team while fast bowler James Pattinson is rested for the second Test.
Australia won the first Test of the series by 251-runs and had a lead of 1-0 in the five-match Ashes series.
Australia's 12-member squad for the second Test:
Tim Paine (c/wk), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
The second Ashes Test between England and Australia is scheduled from August 14 to August 18 at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:30 IST

Tim Paine excited to play at 'special place' Lord's

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine is excited to play at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:54 IST

Croatian Ivan Perisic joins FC Bayern Munich on loan

Munich [Germany] Aug 13 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich on Tuesday signed Croatian winger Ivan Perisic on a one-year loan deal from Inter Milan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:07 IST

Women's T20 cricket included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Women's T20 Cricket has been confirmed for inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday. Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:22 IST

New Zealand women's team skipper Amy Satterthwaite welcomes new agreement

Christchurch [New Zealand], Aug 13 (ANI): New Zealand women's team skipper Amy Satterthwaite on Tuesday hailed new Women's Master Agreement as a historic and progressive accord that provides another significant step forward for the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:34 IST

Ireland Women's team record-breaking performance against Netherlands

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Ireland women's team made two records in the T20I Quandrangular series game against the Netherlands on Monday.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Ashes: Justin Langer expects Warner to come good in second Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer expressed faith in opening batsman David Warner, saying he expects the player to come good in the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:40 IST

Netherlands' star footballer Wesley Sneijder announces retirement

Leeds [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Netherlands' star footballer Wesley Sneijder has announced his retirement from football after arranging a business deal with Dutch football club FC Utrecht.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:53 IST

CWC'19 final: Overthrow incident to be reviewed in September

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the overthrow incident involving Ben Stokes and Martin Guptill in the World Cup final will be reviewed in September this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:21 IST

Gary Kirsten to coach Cardiff team in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten will be coaching the Cardiff-based men's team for the upcoming new 100-ball tournament in England--The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:39 IST

ICC hopeful of making it to 2028 Olympics

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains hopeful of making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting confirmed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:20 IST

Naomi Osaka regains top spot in WTA rankings

Florida [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Japan's Naomi Osaka on Monday regained the number one spot in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:57 IST

Jofra Archer reveals his preferred format

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer said that Test cricket is his preferred format as it gives 'ample chances' to the bowler to redeem himself.

Read More
iocl