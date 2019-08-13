Hazlewood, Starc find spot in Australia's 12-member squad for second Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced 12-member squad for the second Ashes Test against England.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are named in the team while fast bowler James Pattinson is rested for the second Test.

Australia won the first Test of the series by 251-runs and had a lead of 1-0 in the five-match Ashes series.

Australia's 12-member squad for the second Test:

Tim Paine (c/wk), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia is scheduled from August 14 to August 18 at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

