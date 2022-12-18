He deserves to finish the way he wants to: Ricky Ponting on David Warner's Test career

Brisbane [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting said on Saturday that veteran opener David Warner deserves a chance to finish his Test career the way he wants to and hopes that the batter would come good in near future.

Warner's woeful run in Test cricket continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the first Test at The Gabba while attempting to fend a short delivery and was caught brilliantly by Khaya Zondo.

This year has not been good for Warner, as he has scored only 368 runs across 18 innings in 10 matches at an average of 21.64, with best score of 68 and two half-centuries. In past two years, he is averaging only 27 without a century in the longer format. His Test average this year has been his lowest in a calendar year.

Australia's next two tours are to India and England, where he has had an underwhelming record. In India, he has 388 runs across 16 innings in eight Tests with three fifties at an average of 24.25. In England, he has 651 runs in 13 matches across 25 innings with seven fifties at an average of 26.04.

Ponting, who himself ended his Test career amid waning powers against South Africa in 2012, has come to back the veteran opener. The final Test is in Warner's home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I think what he should be doing is being as realistic and looking to the future as he can," Ponting said on Channel 7 as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"Like I said before, he deserves the chance to finish the way he wants to finish. I would hate to see him get to an Indian tour or at the start of the Ashes tour and then get the tap on the shoulder. That would be a disappointing way for his career to end...it might be after the Sydney Test. Let us wait and see. Also, I hope that he gets some runs between now and then," he added.



During the series against West Indies, he did get some solid starts, but failed to convert them into big scores and ended with total of 92 runs in four innings. The Adelaide Test was dominated by fallout to him angrily withdrawing his bid to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned.

In these tough times, Warner's teammate and spinner Nathan Lyon has come to his defence, saying that the batter has 100 per cent support of changing room.

"He has got 100 per cent support of the changing room and [that] should be the whole Australian public, to be honest with you. Yes, he got a good steep bouncer today but that was a hell of a catch to hang onto. I am expecting David to come out and do amazing things," said Lyon.

Ahead of series against South Africa, head coach Andrew McDonald said that Warner remains in team's plans for series against India.

"He is eager to continue on at this stage. He has not hinted [at] anything else. His appetite for the work - in and around training - is still there. He is busy at the crease, and you have seen signs that he is going well. He has just found different ways to get out, and sometimes that can happen," said the coach.

It was ideal for South Africa to get Warner out on the first ball of the innings after they were bundled out for 152 in the first innings. They reduced Aussies to 27 for 3 but could not sustain the pressure as Steve Smith and Travis Head had a 117-run partnership.

"When we got bowled out for 150-odd, as much as you want to try and get the energy up it can be quite difficult," Kyle Verreynne said. "So to get the wicket the first ball of the innings, and when it is a big player like David Warner, that just lifts everyone up and for the next 10 overs, we carried that energy and adrenalin from that ball. Unfortunately, we fell away a bit but it was definitely a massive moment," she added. (ANI)

