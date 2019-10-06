Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, talking to ANI.
Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, talking to ANI.

He has always been a balanced cricketer: Naina Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:13 IST

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Naina Jadeja, sister of India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Sunday lauded her brother and went on to call him a "balanced cricketer."
Her remarks came after the conclusion of the first Test match as India recorded a comprehensive 203-run win over South Africa at Visakhapatnam.
"Jaddu was brilliant. Everyone has performed to his ability. The total output of the team was outstanding. In Test cricket, Jadeja has been performing really well. He has been a balanced player. His batting has improved a lot. Jaddu is improving his game daily," Naina Jadeja told ANI.
In the match, Ravindra became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Tests while Ravichandran Ashwin became joint-fastest along with Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to reach the milestone of 350 Test wickets.
"I am very happy that he became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets. As Navaratri is going on, we can say the almighty is showering her blessings on him. Because of Jaddu, we feel very proud. For many years, Kohli and Jaddu have been playing together. It is really nice to see the skipper backing him," she said.
Ravindra and skipper Kohli have known each other since the U-19 World Cup in 2008. Naina said that it is nice to see how Kohli always backs Ravindra and gives him opportunities to shine as a batsman.
"They have both played together ever since the U-19 World Cup in 2008. Jaddu has been given an opportunity to showcase his batting skills," she said.
Rohit Sharma was exceptional in the match as he scored 176 runs in the first innings and then he went on to score 126 in the second innings. With this, he became only the second Indian opener to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.
In the first innings, India scored 502 runs and in response, South Africa came up with a spirited performance, as they registered 431 runs on the board.
But in the second innings, in pursuit of 392, Proteas' innings folded for 191 runs as pacer Mohammad Shami scalped five wickets enabling India to register a victory before the tea interval.
"It is a good feeling as South Africa is a good team. They are no pushover. Our team had to fight hard, but our side is a very balanced outfit. Rohit Sharma performed really well. Mayank Agarwal also played in a brilliant manner. Ashwin who was returning to the side after a long time bowled an inspiring spell in the first innings," Naina Jadeja said.
With this win, India has now consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The team now has 160 points from three matches.
India and South Africa will next take on each other in the second Test, slated to begin from October 10. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:26 IST

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as 'safe breeding...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as "a safe breeding ground for terrorists."

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:52 IST

Shami first pacer since 1996 to take 5-wicket haul in 4th...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): India bowler Mohammad Shami on Sunday became the first pacer since 1996 to take a five-wicket haul in fourth innings of a Test match in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:38 IST

IAAF announces new Athletes' Commission Members

Doha [Qatar], Oct 6 (ANI): International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Sunday announced the six newly elected Athletes' Commission Members.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:22 IST

I was mentally prepared to open innings, says Rohit Sharma

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who smashed two centuries in the first Test against South Africa on Monday said that he was mentally prepared to open the innings for India in white-ball cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:16 IST

You cannot plan for records: Ashwin on becoming joint-fastest to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After becoming the joint-fastest bowler to scalp 350 Test wickets, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that no one could plan for these types of records and he has really been lucky.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:31 IST

Rohit answered his critics in the best possible manner: Surinder Khanna

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna on Sunday said that opening batsman Rohit Sharma answered his critics in the best possible manner by scoring centuries in both innings of the first Test match against South Africa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:08 IST

Rohit's inning made things tough for us: Faf du Plessis

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After facing a 203 runs defeat at the hands of India, South African skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday praised the Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying his innings made things tough for the Proteas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:02 IST

India has found an established opener in Rohit Sharma, says...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, childhood coach of skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday lauded opening batsman Rohit Sharma, saying the team has found an established opener.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:06 IST

Kohli terms Test victory over SA as 'special'

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): After India's emphatic 203-run victory over South Africa in the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday termed the win as special.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 14:42 IST

India vs South Africa: Shami's fifer guides India to win first...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pacer Mohammed Shami's fifer helped India win the first Test of three-match series against South Africa by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:07 IST

Sadio Mane admits match against Leicester City was 'really, really tough'

Liverpool [UK], Oct 6 (ANI): Liverpool's Sadio Mane admitted his club's Premier League clash against Leicester City was a 'really, really tough game' despite registering a victory.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:39 IST

India vs South Africa Test records most number of sixes in a match

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The world record for the most number of sixes hit in a Test match was broken during India and South Africa's ongoing game here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl