He is completely different player: Bess hails Pant's 'courageous' knock

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): England's Dom Bess is impressed with India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's "courageous" knock on day three of the first Test and said it was a "phenomenal innings".

Pant took the field when India was struggling on 73/4. Along with Cheteshwar Pujara, Pant revived India's innings and played brilliantly. Despite India in a difficult position, Pant played fearlessly and scored regular boundaries.

"Pant is just a completely different player and he played phenomenal innings. I think how he played was really courageous," Bess said in the press conference after the end of day's play.



Bess also delivered a scintillating performance, picking up four wickets on day three including the wickets of Pant (91) and Pujara (73).

At stumps, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) on the field, trailing England by 321 runs. England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton.

Although the visitors find themselves in a good position, Bess stressed that he does not want to think too far ahead and is focused on finishing India's innings.

"I do not want to get too far ahead and say anything. Most important thing is finishing off this first innings and see where they are at, at that point in time. They got these two, who can certainly bat. But we have put ourselves in a very good position," he said. (ANI)

