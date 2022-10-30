He is relaxed, which helps us as a group: Indian coach Dravid on Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against South Africa, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid said that skipper Rohit Sharma's relaxed nature helps the group and he is open to ideas and suggestions from others.

India will take on South Africa in their ICC T20 World Cup Group 2, Super 12 clash at Perth on Sunday.

"He is quite relaxed, which helps the group. He is open to suggestions and ideas. We have built a good, relaxed relationship where we challenge each other, push each other. My job is to support him and his vision and to give him some space to focus on his own game as well. Him playing well is good for us, he is a class player. If he is playing well, we are going to be a competitive side," said Dravid in a video posted by ICC.

Rohit said that he is privileged to represent his country in the tournament for the eighth straight time.

"It does not happen with everyone. I am really lucky and honoured. I have evolved as player and understood what team wants from me as a player and as a captain. It has been a long journey, enjoyed it and looking forward for more," he added.



Star batter Virat Kohli said that Rohit has the vision to make India win and has worked hard with the rest of the management to get the group to where it is now.

"The environment within changing room is brilliant. Credit has to go to them (Rohit and management). Every one is comfortable with their roles," added Virat.

Dinesh Karthik, Rohit's teammate from the 2007 T20 WC winning team said, "He has pushed himself into various corners when it comes to skill and has got better with time. He has been a bit like wine and has got better with time."

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has played under Rohit as a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, said that Rohit has progressed leaps and bounds as a skipper.

"He gives you enough freedom and takes the onus of his things. He tells us to do what we want to do and he will back in case of failure," he added.

The Proteas are heading into the match after a 104-run win over Bangladesh. On the other hand, India also won its previous match against the Netherlands by 56 runs.

India is at the top of Group 2 with four points and two wins in two matches. Proteas are in the third position with three points and one wins in two matches. Their other game against Zimbabwe produced no result and both teams split points. (ANI)

