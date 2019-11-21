'He smells really nice': Aus skipper Tim Paine on Mohammad Rizwan's arrival at crease

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia's Tim Paine was impressed by the scent of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan as the skipper feels that the batsman 'smells really nice' upon his arrival at the crease.

The incident happened when Rizwan came out to bat after the fall of Pakistan's fifth wicket in the ongoing first Test at The Gabba. As soon as he picked up the bat in his hand, Paine was seen making a cheeky remark from behind the stumps.

Cricket.com.au's official handle tweeted a video of the incident and captioned the post as: "He smells very nice. Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan's scent upon his arrival at the crease,#AUSvPAK".

Tim Paine was impressed with Muhammad Rizwan's scent upon his arrival at the crease



This is not the first time that Paine has made such a comment. During India's last tour to Australia, Paine and Rishabh Pant had engaged in a funny banter.

Paine had asked Rishabh to 'babysit for his child' when Dhoni makes a comeback in the ODI lineup, while Pant was regularly seen calling Paine 'a temporary captain'.

However after the tour ended, Pant actually did the babysitting duties.

In the ongoing Test between Australia and Pakistan, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Azhar Ali gave the side a solid start and saw off the first session to keep Australia bowlers at bay.

Pakistan went into the lunch break with a score of 57/0 and this was the first time, that Australia failed to take a single wicket in the first session of a match being played at The Gabba.

However, as soon as the second session resumed, Australia turned around their fortunes as they reduced Pakistan to 94/5.

Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan then joined each other in the middle and retireved the innings for Pakistan with their 49-run stand, but their stint at the crease was ended by Cummins as he sent back Rizwan (37) back to the pavilion in the 55th over to reduce the visitors to 143/6.

At the time of filing this report, Pakistan had reached the score of 193/6. (ANI)