He was always in form: Gautam Gambhir on KL Rahul's match-winning fifty against Bangladesh in T20 WC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): After KL Rahul's match-winning half-century against Bangladesh, former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir came out in support of the under scrutiny opener and said that "he was always in form".

The match between India and Bangladesh in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup saw the resurgence of KL Rahul, who was struggling with a string of single-digital scores in the tournament. The talented willow wielder changed the tide with an exquisite 30-ball 51 to bounce back to form. Rahul's knock was decorated with high-quality shots that showcased his characteristics of poise and composure.

With a lot of talk about whether KL Rahul would ever hit form in the World Cup, it was a sign of good things to come with his half-century coming in just the nick of time for the Men in Blue.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', Gambhir brushed off any speculation that KL Rahul was not in form and how he needs to be backed along with his team-mates in the top order.

"When he got a fifty against Australia in Brisbane (in the warm-up match), everyone was going crazy. He is probably going to light up this World Cup. A bad inning does not make you a bad player, neither does it make you a great player. So, you probably need to be more balanced. You got to give them time and then that one shot over point probably changed everything. He is back in form, and he was always in form," Gambhir said.



"Yes, there are times when you want to contribute, you know that this is a World Cup and the entire world is looking at you. And if you have not had the best of starts, it does not mean you are a bad player. If India has to win the World Cup, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, these three have to deliver along with Hardik Pandya, who is an X-factor. So, yes, he is back in form and hopefully, he can continue this form and be as aggressive as he can be, because no one can stop him, the way he wants to play, only he can stop him," he added.

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar also spoke on how the feedback Rahul has received from his team and management has had a positive impact on his game.

"See, KL Rahul has been along for a long time now. He made his debut in Australia in 2014/15. I was part of that tour at that time. He has a special ability. He scored a century in his second match. So, we all knew he was a special player who is going to serve India for a long time. His technique is tremendous, and in times like this when you have had poor scores, you certainly require the support of your teammates, not only lip service, but honest discussions as well," said Bangar.

"And that is where that honest feedback from somebody, who has seen you from a very young age and seen the progress you have made during the course of your career has been tremendous and that is where KL Rahul was special. His innings actually for the first five-six balls, the way he left those deliveries, which meant he was not inching, he was not rushing through, and that there was a calmness around him. That helped him get that innings of substance," he added.

With this half-century, KL has 72 runs in four innings at an average of 18.00 and a best of 50.

India is at the top of the Group 2 points table with six points and three wins in four matches. Bangladesh is at fourth spot with four points and two wins in four matches.

The Men in Blue will take on Zimbabwe in their final group-stage match on Sunday. (ANI)

