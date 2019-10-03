Australian batter Alyssa Healy
Australian batter Alyssa Healy

Healy hopes dream T20I run ends up in World Cup triumph

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:25 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 3 (ANI): After smashing a brilliant 148 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy believes that the Aussies' dream run in the shortest format can translate into a World Cup win next year.
Australia clinched the T20I series 3-0 after defeating the Islanders in the third and final T20I on Wednesday.
The Kangaroos have always dominated the shorter format of the game. The team has played five T20 World Cup finals and have won four out of them.
Since January 2018, they have won 23 out of 26 T20Is. This time the showpiece event is hosted by Australia and they will definitely try to exploit the home conditions.
"We keep talking about it, that it's building up to this World Cup and it'll culminate there," cricket.com.au quoted Healy as saying.
"Hopefully, we can sit there in a successful change room and reflect on what we've done," she added.
Healy has played 101 T20Is and has scored 1809 runs with a strike rate of 130.23. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:29 IST

Ben Stokes wins PCA Player's Player of Year award

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England cricketer Ben Stokes bagged the Professional Cricketers' Association Players' Player of the Year award here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:10 IST

Rohit Sharma smashes 176 runs as India lays solid foundation in...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Rohit Sharma smashed 176 runs as India made a strong start on the second day of the first Test match against South Africa on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:06 IST

Mayank Agarwal smashes first century in Test cricket

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal smashed his first century in the longest format of the game against South Africa here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:45 IST

UK: Indian women hockey team faces defeat in match against Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): Great Britain registered their first victory(3-1) over India in the ongoing hockey series here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 10:41 IST

Additional T20I between India-South Africa confirmed

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): India Women will play an additional T20I against South Africa on November 3 to make up for the two T20Is getting washed out due to persistent rain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:25 IST

Nida Dar first Pak woman cricketer to sign with an overseas T20 team

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): Nida Dar became the first woman from Pakistan to sign a deal with an international cricket league, and will feature for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming Women's Big Bash League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 08:06 IST

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI to seal series

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct 3 (ANI): Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by five wickets on Wednesday in the third and final ODI in Karachi to seal the three-match series by 2-0.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 23:02 IST

NBA brings first-ever floating basketball court in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The NBA brought to India the first-ever Floating Basketball Court in the Arabian Sea near Bandra Worli Sealink here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 22:29 IST

Cricketers hit out at Imran Khan for speaking of hatred

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for speaking hatred in his UN General Assembly speech.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 21:02 IST

Mohammed Shami, Harbhajan Singh hit out at Imran Khan for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for speaking of hatred in his UN General Assembly speech.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:52 IST

Alyssa Healy scripts record of highest T20I score

Sydney [Australia], Oct 2 (ANI): Australia women batter Alyssa Healy scripted a record by scoring the highest-ever individual score in women's T20I at North Sydney Oval stadium here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:19 IST

Pakistan announce 16-man squad for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 2 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced their 16-man squad which will compete against Sri Lanka for the T20I series.

Read More
iocl