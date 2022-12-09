Healy relishing challenge of stepping into Lanning's shoes in T20I series against India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Alyssa Healy is looking forward to captaining the Australian team in the high-profile T20I series in India, claiming she is a different leader compared to Meg Lanning.

ealy will become the seventh Australian women's skipper in the T2H0I series against India, with full-time captain Meg Lanning continuing her indefinite break from the game.

Healy was recently named vice-captain of the team following the retirement of Rachael Haynes, and she will now be promoted to captain in Lanning's absence.

But the wicketkeeper-batter is looking forward to the task, despite the fact that her leadership style will differ from Lanning's.



"The lines are very blurry ... there's a little bit to it, but it's an interesting one, I think I've been given the freedom to make it mine and make it my role," Healy said ahead of the first T20I in Mumbai as quoted by ICC.

Healy also gave an update on Lanning's future, saying, "We're not 100 per cent certain on what the future holds for Meg, she'll make some decisions in her own time and she's afforded that opportunity."

"For me right now, it's captaining this series and captaining this group and for me, I'm a very different leader to Meg, I'm a different personality, and it's about me just putting my spin on that role and making sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had," she further added.

Healy concluded that she enjoyed facing difficult challenges and was excited to lead the team in Mumbai. "It's not an easy job, but it's a challenge and I love a challenge, I love thriving on those high-pressure situations."

The five-match T20I series will be crucial for both sides as they amp up their preparations for the T20 World Cup in South Africa at the start of 2023. The matches will be played between December 9 and 20 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

