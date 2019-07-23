Amy Jones (L); Kirstie Gordon (R) with their families (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)
Amy Jones (L); Kirstie Gordon (R) with their families (Photo/England Cricket Twitter)

Heather Knight congratulates Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon on Test debuts

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 22:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight on Tuesday congratulated teammates Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon on making their Test debuts against Australia in the Women's Ashes.
Knight in an Instagram post shared the pictures of Jones and Gordon with their respective families and said it is a pleasure to put on the whites. She added that despite the Test was drawn, they will fight back in the T20Is.
"Not how we wanted the four days to finish, but some special moments nonetheless. Congrats @kirstie_g97 and @amyjones313 on making your test debuts #159 #160. Always a pleasure to pull on the whites, I wish we played more. Time to stick together and fight back in the t20's," Knight said.

Jones also took to Instagram, saying the debut was a huge honour for her. While highlighting the disappointment of not being able to get the victory in the Test, she said that she is looking forward to the shortest format.
"A huge honour to make my test debut alongside @kirstie_g97. It was a frustrating few days and to not get the win we needed is very disappointing. Onwards and upwards to the t20's!" Jones said.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone conveyed congratulations to both Jones and Gordon on their debuts in the longest format of the game.
"Not the result we wanted in the test match, but it's always an honour to put the whites on, congratulations to @kirstie_g97 and @amyjones313 for making your debuts," Ecclestone said.

Earlier, England Cricket Board took to Twitter to share both Jones and Gordon's pictures with their families after receiving commemorative caps.

"Congrats Amy & Kirstie on your Test debuts![?] Both were awarded a commemorative cap to mark the occasion," [?]England Cricket Board tweeted.

Jones registered her maiden Test fifty, while Gordon took three wickets in her first-ever Test.
Australia retained the Ashes against England after the one-off Test was drawn on July 21. The two teams will meet for three T20Is on July 26, 28 and 31. In the multi-format series, Australia have eight points while England have just two points. (ANI)

