Heinrich Klaasen replaces Rudi Second for India tour

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 17 (ANI): South Africa player Rudi Second has been ruled out from the Test squad that will tour India for a three-match Test series.

Second suffered an injury while practicing with the South Africa 'A' side that will require immediate surgery.

Heinrich Klaasen has been named as the replacement of Second.

"Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for South Africa A tour and he will now be added to the squad in Second's place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series," Sport24.co.za quoted Cricket South Africa (CSA) Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl as saying.

South Africa will tour India to play three-T20I and three-Test match. Second was named only in the Test squad but now Klaasen will be touring to India for the Test series.

South Africa's Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen.

South Africa's T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

The first T20I will be played at Dharmshala on September 15. (ANI)

