'He'll play, no worries about that': Langer backs Harris for Boxing Day Test

Melbourne [Australlia], December 23 (ANI): Australian head coach Justin Langer on Thursday confirmed that Marcus Harris will open the batting for hosts in the Ashes Boxing Day Test which gets underway from Sunday.

Australia are 2-0 up in the ongoing Ashes after winning the second Test at the Adelaide Oval and will meet England in the Melbourne Game on Sunday.

Harris' recent form in the ongoing Ashes has come under the scanner but Langer said the batter will play the third Test.

"He'll play in the Test, no worries about that. This is his home ground. He's played a lot at the MCG. He hasn't made the runs he'd like to so far, but he dominates domestic cricket," ICC quoted Langer as saying.

"So he knows that he knows how to play. He's a fantastic bloke around the squad ... And we know he's a very good player. For him and for us we're hoping he plays well and gets a good partnership with Davey Warner in this Boxing Day Test match," he added.



The Australian head coach recalled his playing days and threw his weight behind "important" team member Harris.

"That's absolutely one of the most important things in life, knowing people have got your back. My experience, when Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Mark Taylor or Allan Border said 'you're in the team', you feel like you feel like Superman," said Langer.

"You feel like you're important to the team and Marcus Harris is important to the team. We're really confident Marcus has got what it takes to be a successful Australian opening batsman," he added.

Meanwhile, Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland on Tuesday was added to the Australian squad for the Ashes Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

He has played against the English Lions alongside Michael Neser in Brisbane before joining the group in Adelaide. (ANI)

