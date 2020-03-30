Help is help, says Ojha on people being questioned over donation to PM-CARES

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha said it is 'very strange' to see people being questioned over how much they have donated to fight coronavirus, adding that 'help is a help' and it is not measured.

"It's very strange to see people who are coming forward to give a helping hand in this crisis by donating are being questioned (how much have they donated). A help is a help, it is not measured. We should be thankful to them. #JustAThought #COVID2019india," Ojha tweeted.

Several athletes have come forward and have made donations to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 Lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 Lakhs to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1071 in India on Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 99 people who have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious respiratory illness. (ANI)

