Henriques an 'unbelivable captain', he is super calm under pressure: Tom Curran

Melbourne [Australia], December 16 (ANI): England all-rounder Tom Curran has lavished prasie on Australian cricketer and "unbelivable captain" Moises Henriques.

Henriques is the captain of Sydney Sixers and has been backing Tom Curran in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). The England all-rounder said Henriques allows all the bowlers the bandwith to choose whatever field they like while bowling.

"I have known Moises for a number of years now, we first played together five or six years ago when he came to Surrey. We managed to build a great relationship over the years.

"He is an unbelivable captain, he is super calm under pressure and he allows me and other bowlers do what they want in terms of field setting plans. He is a world class player and I enjoy playing under him," said Curran while replying to a query from ANI in a virtaul press conference.

Tom Curran also spoke about how players have to adapt and re adjust while playing on Australia grounds.



"One thing that's quite unique about the BBL is the grounds. A lot of the grounds around the world are a lot smaller than here, so I think that changes a lot of the tactics as players," said Curran.

"Some of the grounds' dimensions as well, the MCG is humongous square the wicket and not as big straight, similarly as the Optus and so on. Whereas the Adelaide Oval is real short square and long straight, so I think tactically as a bowler and as a batter, things you have to really take under consideration

"The wickets as well in general are pretty hard and bouncy. Australian wickets are typically pretty fast and have a bit more bounce in there," he added.

Sydney Sixers won their third match on Wednesday when they defeated Melbourne Stars. The Sixers will now lock horns with Adelaide Strikers on December 21.

Fans can watch Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers LIVE on SONY SIX (English) channels on December 21, 2021 at 1:45 pm IST. (ANI)

