Here's how Jason Roy celebrated his maiden WC ton

Cardiff (Wales), June 9 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy celebrated his first World Cup and ninth One-Day International (ODI) hundred in an unusual way against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

The right-hander, on 97 runs, pulled a short ball to the deep square leg rope on the fifth delivery in the 27th over off Mustafizur Rahman and ran for a single. Unfortunately, he collided with umpire Joel Wilson before he could celebrate the milestone with a hug from teammate Joe Root. A misfield helped him accomplish his ton from 92 balls.

Roy's century laid a solid foundation for the hosts as England returned back to their winning route. The Eoin Morgan-led side beat South Africa by 104 runs in the curtain-raiser match, before suffering a 14-run defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their second World Cup match earlier.

The 28-year-old smashed 153 from 121 balls, including 14 boundaries and five sixes. Inside the 35th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Roy, who gave a catch to Mashrafe Mortaza at extra cover, leaving England at 235/3. Roy's 153 became the second highest individual score in the history of the World Cup after compatriot Andrew Strauss's 158 against India in 2011.

England smashed its biggest total in the tournament with 386/6, breaking their record of 338/8 against India in 2011. The hosts bowled out Bangladesh for 280 and secured a 106-run victory in less than fifty overs.

Below the table leader New Zealand, the hosts, with four points from three matches under their belt, will next take on West Indies on June 14 at Hampshire Bowl. (ANI)

