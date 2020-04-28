Here's how Jasprit Bumrah won the match with a bat in hand!

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): As former India batsman Yuvraj Singh mocked Jasprit Bumrah for his batting skills, the pacer on Tuesday shared an old clip from 2017 in which he won the match for his state with the bat in hand.

Taking to Twitter, Bumrah shared a clip of a match between Gujarat and Goa in 2017.

In the clip, Bumrah can be seen smashing the ball all around the park.

"On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here's presenting, Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning knock of 2017," Bumrah tweeted.



Batting for Gujarat, Bumrah scored 42 runs off just 24 balls and this took the side's total to 277/9.

The side then bowled out Goa for 199, winning the match by 78 runs.

Bumrah and Yuvraj had a fun Instagram Live session on Sunday and the latter engaged in funny banter.

The former India batsman also said that Bumrah has the potential to become the number one bowler in the world.

During an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj said: "You need to believe that you would be the number one bowler in the world. You should not be bothered about what the outside world thinks".

"You have the potential to be the number one bowler in the world in all the formats. Your focus should be to become the number one bowler for the next two years. You are the most mature guy on the side. You are one of the nicest guys," he added.

Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

He managed to pick up six wickets in the series, however, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as to their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

Bumrah is currently ranked as the number two bowler in the ICC ODI rankings while he is on the seventh spot in the Test rankings.

He would have been in action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

