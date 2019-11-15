Indian Premier League (IPL) logo
Indian Premier League (IPL) logo

Here's how teams look before IPL auction

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the lists of players after the deadline for franchises to extend player contracts expired on Friday.

The total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises.
Kings XI Punjab (Rs 42.70 cr) now have the highest salary cap available going into the auction while Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) have the most number of player slots available including six overseas slots. After today's deadline, Chennai Super Kings (20) have the largest squad size.
Of the eight franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (12) have released the most players while Sunrisers Hyderabad (5) have released the least players from their squad.
Chennai Super Kings
Released: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi.
Squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, M Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif.
Delhi Capitals
Released: Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Colin Munro, Bandaru Ayyappa, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Nathu Singh.
Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab
Released: David Miller, Moises Henriques, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi.
Squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, and Darshan Nalkande.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Released: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Anrich Nortje, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhik Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe and Carlos Brathwaite.
Squad: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad.

Mumbai Indians
Released: Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded out), Alzarri Joseph.
Squad: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals
Released: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, Sudheshan Midhun.
Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ankit Rajpoot.
Rajasthan Royals also announced that Steve Smith will be their new captain, taking over from Ajinkya Rahane, who has moved to Delhi Capitals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Chama Milind, Dale Steyn.
Squad: Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini.
"For the 13th season of IPL, we want a balanced core team. The process of retention and release of players is always a difficult decision and yet a pivotal part of the team selection," Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said in an official statement.
"While we acknowledge the contribution of all our players in the previous sessions, in preparation to the upcoming season, we have further fine-tuned the squad and have decided to release players in order to get closer to our current cricket strategy. So, here's hoping for a good start to the next season of IPL," he added.
SunRisers Hyderabad
Released: Shakib al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda and Ricky Bhui.
Squad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.
IPL 2020 player auction will take place in Kolkata on December 19. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:36 IST

India get two nominations at AFC Annual Awards 2019

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the nominees for the AFC Annual Awards Hong Kong 2019 on Friday with India receiving nominations in two categories.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:23 IST

PCB invites Amir, Irfan, Wasim for fitness camp

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited three players, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, and Imad Wasim, for the eight-day long fitness camp on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:20 IST

Tremendous feeling to get double ton: Mayank Agarwal

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal after scoring second double ton in the Test said that it was a 'tremendous feeling'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:46 IST

Indore Test: Mayank Agarwal greets specially-abled students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal who scored a scintillating knock of 243 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series, met a group of specially-abled students here who came to watch the game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:46 IST

Wicket was easy to bat on day two, says Mayank Agarwal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal after playing a knock of 243 runs in the first innings said that it was a good wicket to bat on the day two.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:27 IST

To win Test match you need bowling unit: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After Bangladesh's dismal performance in the first two days of the Test match, coach Russell Domingo said that the team needs a 'bowling unit' consisting of pacers to win games.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 18:33 IST

Selection of Indian team for Int'l Kabaddi tournament on Nov 18

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The Indian team for the International Kabaddi Tournament will be selected at the Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sports Stadium, Jalandhar on November 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:31 IST

Indore Test: Mayank's double ton guides India to 493/6, lead by 343 runs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Mayank Agarwal's double ton guided India to 493 runs on the day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 16:19 IST

Mayank Agarwal scores second double ton in Test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India opener Mayank Agarwal scored his second double century in Test cricket on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 15:56 IST

Siddhesh Lad traded to KKR by Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batsman Siddhesh Lad will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming season of the IPL following a successful trade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:35 IST

VVS Laxman does the unthinkable, makes Gautam Gambhir laugh out loud!

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir is known to be a serious person, however, VVS Laxman on Friday did the unthinkable as he made the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper laugh out loud!

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 14:15 IST

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth marches into semi-finals

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after registering a win in the third round.

Read More
iocl