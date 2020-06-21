Here's why Roston Chase wants to score century in England in upcoming Test series

Manchester [UK], June 20 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase wants to score at least one century in the upcoming three-match Test series as he believes that scoring a ton in England gains a higher reputation in international cricket.

"Once you do well in England, I think your stock as a cricketer goes up on the international scene," ESPNCricinfo quoted Chase as saying.

"I have always wanted to score a century in England. I scored a century against England in the Caribbean, but I would love to get one in England. As I said, when you score hundreds in England, I think, as a batsman, people take you more seriously and rate you a bit higher. I am looking to have a good series with the bat, score as many runs as possible. I will not be happy if I do not get at least one century," he said.

He has scored five hundreds since his debut in 2016, including a six-hour rearguard against India in his second Test and another in his last encounter with England.

His eight-wicket haul condemned England to defeat in Barbados and set Jason Holder's side on their way to reclaiming the Wisden Trophy.

The 28-year-old has played 32 Tests for West Indies and amassed 1,695 runs. He also bagged 59 wickets in the longest format of the game so far.

West Indies will have two inter-squad warm-up matches in Manchester before they travel to Southampton. All 25 players on tour will participate.

The three-day match will be played from June 23-25 followed by a four-day match from June 29 to July 2.

The West Indies squad is staying, training and playing in a "bio-secure" environment during seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series. The first Test of the series will be played from July 8. (ANI)

