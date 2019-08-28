Caribbean Premier League (CPL) logo
Caribbean Premier League (CPL) logo

Hero Motocorp extends title sponsorship of CPL for three years

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:57 IST

St. Lucia [West Indies], Aug 28 (ANI): Hero Motorcorp on Wednesday extended the title sponsorship of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for three years.
The extension of the partnership means that 'Hero' will remain the title sponsorship of the CPL until the 2022 season. The hero is the title sponsor of the T20 cricket league in the Caribbean - popularly called the 'Biggest Party in Sport' - since 2015.
Announcing this here today, Richard Bevan, Chairman of Hero CPL, said, "Hero and CPL have become synonymous in every cricket fan's vocabulary and we are delighted to join hands with the World's pre-eminent two-wheel automobile company for three more years. It's true to say that the CPL wouldn't be the magical event that it is without Hero's now long and ongoing support. On behalf of the League and our millions of fans, I would like to extend our thanks and gratitude for this continued commitment to the Biggest Party in Sport."
The upcoming season of the CPL will commence from September 4, in the opening encounter Trinbago Knight Riders will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:04 IST

Dreamt of Arjuna Award after winning gold in Asian Athletics...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian heptathlete Swapna Barman, who is all set to receive Arjuna Award, said that she dreamt of winning the prestigious award when she bagged gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:00 IST

Liverpool worked on defending, says Jurgen Klopp

Leeds [UK], Aug 28 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the club has worked on their defence but not in the way people expected.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:36 IST

Three MEG boxers win gold medals at Inter Services Boxing...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Three Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre boxers gave an impeccable performance in the Inter Services Boxing Championship 2019 and won three gold medals in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Being fit makes me more confident, says Sai Praneeth

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday said that being 100 percent fit makes him feel confident while adding that he has worked a lot on his physique.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:04 IST

Isco sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain] 28 (ANI): Real Madrid midfielder Isco has sustained a muscular injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 16:56 IST

Sitanshu Kotak, Paras Mhambrey appointed head coach of India A,...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): After the elevation of Rahul Dravid as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the post of head coach of India A and U19 teams has gone to Sitanshu Kotak and Paras Mhambrey respectively.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:47 IST

Archer hasn't actually got me out: Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has said the England pacer Jofra Archer has not dismissed him and he is not going to change his game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:29 IST

Proud feeling of receiving Arjuna Award, says Pooja Dhanda

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian wrestler Pooja Dhanda, who is all set to receive Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said she is feeling proud after this feat and will bring more laurels for the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:25 IST

Nagal, Prajnesh have great future ahead: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday hailed Indian tennis players Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran for playing in the US Open and said they have great future ahead.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:45 IST

It was my childhood dream to receive Arjuna Award: Harmeet Desai

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Indian table tennis player Harmeet Desai, who is all set to receive the Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said it was his 'childhood dream to win the award.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:11 IST

Elated over receiving Arjuna Award, Poonam Yadav remembers her...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India spinner Poonam Yadav who is all set to receive the Arjuna Award, on Wednesday said that it is a proud moment for every athlete when an accolade comes their way.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:30 IST

Vanuatu Cricket appoints Clint Mckay as interim coach

Dubai [UAE], Aug 28 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Clint Mckay was appointed as interim coach of the Vanuatu men's cricket team on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl