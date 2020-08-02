He's been my guiding force: Suresh Raina hails 'mentor' MS Dhoni on Friendship Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Friendship Day, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed 'mentor' MS Dhoni and said that the latter has been his 'guiding force'.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday shared a video featuring both Raina and Dhoni and captioned it as "F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay."

Replying to the franchise's tweet, Raina wrote, "Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor and always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi Bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay! See you soon!"

Sachin Tendulkar also shared a throwback pictures with his friends on the occasion.

The former batsman captioned the picture as "Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun's going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, every day is #FriendshipDay." (ANI)

