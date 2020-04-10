Hima Das requests everyone in Assam to take COVID-19 'more seriously'

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das on Friday requested the countrymen to take the coronavirus 'pandemic more seriously' and stay at home after her native state Assam reported first death due to the COVID-19 today.

She also lauded the efforts of doctors, police, sanitation workers and essential workers, who are risking their lives for the sake of the people's benefit.

"Dear everyone in Assam, really sad to know that first death due to the Covid-19 has reported in our state. I request everyone to kindly take this pandemic more seriously. Our doctors, police, sanitation and all essential workers are risking their lives for us. Stay home safely," Das tweeted.



Earlier in the day, Assam reported its first coronavirus linked death as 65-year-old man succumbing to complications of the infection at Silchar Medical College and Hospital the state's Health Minister said.

So far, 29 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Assam, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

