Hobart Hurricanes extend Qais Ahmed's contract

Hobart [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia's domestic 20-over competition side Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced that Afghanistan leg spinner, Qais Ahmad has been given an extension for the upcoming Big Bash League.

Qais was originally called into the team as a replacement for Tymal Mills in last year's edition of the tournament.

The 18-year-old managed to take seven wickets in three matches, including a three-wicket haul in the semi-final against the Melbourne Stars where he took the wickets of Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Hobart Hurricanes for a full season after a great start there last summer," Qais said in an official statement released by Hobart Hurricanes.

"It's clear to me that this team has success in them and I can't wait to be apart of that in front of the fans in Tasmania," he added.

Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith said that it was an easy decision to bring the bowler back into the squad after seeing his performance in the previous edition of the BBL.

"He spins the ball well both ways for someone so young and provides a level of energy that we like in the field, we know the fans are going to enjoy having him around for a full season," Griffith said.

BBL is slated to start from December 17, 2019, and the tournament will conclude on January 27.

Hobart Hurricanes will face Sydney Sixers in their first match of the tournament on December 20. (ANI)

