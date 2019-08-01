Hobart Hurricanes sign Qais Ahmed (Photo/ Hobart Hurricanes Twitter)
Hobart Hurricanes sign Qais Ahmed (Photo/ Hobart Hurricanes Twitter)

Hobart Hurricanes extend Qais Ahmed's contract

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:01 IST

Hobart [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia's domestic 20-over competition side Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced that Afghanistan leg spinner, Qais Ahmad has been given an extension for the upcoming Big Bash League.
Qais was originally called into the team as a replacement for Tymal Mills in last year's edition of the tournament.
The 18-year-old managed to take seven wickets in three matches, including a three-wicket haul in the semi-final against the Melbourne Stars where he took the wickets of Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis.
"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Hobart Hurricanes for a full season after a great start there last summer," Qais said in an official statement released by Hobart Hurricanes.
"It's clear to me that this team has success in them and I can't wait to be apart of that in front of the fans in Tasmania," he added.
Hurricanes coach Adam Griffith said that it was an easy decision to bring the bowler back into the squad after seeing his performance in the previous edition of the BBL.
"He spins the ball well both ways for someone so young and provides a level of energy that we like in the field, we know the fans are going to enjoy having him around for a full season," Griffith said.
BBL is slated to start from December 17, 2019, and the tournament will conclude on January 27.
Hobart Hurricanes will face Sydney Sixers in their first match of the tournament on December 20. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:56 IST

Audi Cup: Juan Foyth sustains ankle injury

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Tottenham's Juan Foyth sustained an ankle injury during his side's Audi Cup final clash against Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:40 IST

Why is the series between England and Australia called Ashes?

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to resume cricket's oldest rivalry, let's go down memory lane and find out why the series between these two sides is termed as "Ashes".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:18 IST

We have to do the right thing: Jurgen Klopp on Harry Wilson's future

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denied giving any concrete statement over Harry Wilson's future and said that they will have to do something which is right for both the club and the 22-year-old player.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:41 IST

Ashes: Skipper Tim Paine confident of spirited performance...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): Australia has got plans in place and is not overly concerned about England's previous record at Edgbaston, venue of the first Ashes match, says Australian skipper Tim Paine.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:07 IST

Ronaldo, Messi nominated for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 1 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated in the FIFA Best Men's Footballer of the Year category, as the apex footballing authority released the nominations on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:04 IST

Joe Root excited to bat at Number 3

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 1 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root is excited to bat at number three in the Ashes as he is hoping that coming to bat early will allow him to make some 'big scores'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:22 IST

GT20 Canada: Montreal Tigers defeat Edmonton Royals

Brampton [Canada], Aug 1 (ANI): Faf du Plessis-led side Edmonton Royals remained winless in the ongoing Global T20 Canada, as they lost their match against Montreal Tigers by four wickets.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:10 IST

Frank Lampard 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic

Leeds [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is 'very impressed' with Christian Pulisic's performance during his club's friendly clash against Salzburg on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:05 IST

Women's Ashes: England register first win, defeat Australia in final T20I

Bristol [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): England registered their first win in the Women's Ashes as they defeated Australia by 17 runs in the final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:01 IST

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri writes to CAC, asks for declaration on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri has written to the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to give a declaration regarding conflict of interest so that the hiring process for the coach of Indian team can get started, a BCC

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:14 IST

Virat Kohli shares 'surreal experience' before leaving for Windies series

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared "surreal experience" he witnessed before embarking on the Men In Blue's tour to the Caribbean for a multi-format series, beginning August 3.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:12 IST

Tim Murtagh officially on Lord's Honours Board

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh's name has been officially immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board.

Read More
iocl