Hockey India invites expression of interest to host national championships

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday invited state associations, institutional members, and academies to express their interest in hosting the restructured annual national championships for the 2021 domestic season.

Hockey India has kept May 11 as the deadline to express interest in hosting the 11th Hockey India National Championship 2021.

The deadline to express interest in hosting the first Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2021 and 1st Hockey India Academy National Championship 2021 is June 5.

"The window to host the senior men and women category will be between January 1, 2021, and April 30, 2021, and the Junior/Sub Junior Men and Women category National Championships will be February 15 to April 30, 2021. The suitable dates will be announced by Hockey India after deliberation with the host Member Unit," said the Hockey India in an official statement.

"We have invited all-state member units interested in hosting the annual National Championships to express their interest before the stipulated time," said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, president, Hockey India.

"As the annual National Championships are restructured from next year onwards, we are hopeful there will be a lot of interest from State Member Units, Institutional/Department Members and Academies to host these respective tournaments," he added.

This is the first time that an opportunity has been given to departments and academies to host a national championship. (ANI)

