Hong Kong suspends league cricket due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Amid an ongoing coronavirus crisis, Cricket Hong Kong on Wednesday suspended all League Cricket until further notice.

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Cricket Hong Kong have decided to abandoned all League Cricket this weekend until further notice," the Cricket Hong Kong tweeted.



Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, many sporting events are either getting cancelled or postponed.

Earlier, the England Cricket Board (ECB) had suspended all professional cricket till May 28 due to COVID-19.

The series between England and Sri Lanka was also postponed due to the coronavirus. The matches between both sides were to be a part of the World Test Championship.

On March 30, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

