Shane Watson and Lisa Sthalekar after being inducted into Australian Cricketers Association Board (Photo/ Shane Watson Twitter)
Honoured to be elected as President of ACA, says Shane Watson

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:18 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 12 (ANI): After being appointed as the President of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA), former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said that he is honoured to be elected at the post and it would give him an opportunity to continue to give back to the game.
"I am truly honoured to be elected as the President of the ACA as it evolves into the future. I have big shoes to fill with the people who have gone before me and I am super excited about this opportunity to continue to give back to the game that has given me so much," Watson tweeted.

He was appointed as the head of the association during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sydney.
Watson is now a part of an extended ten-person board which includes three new appointments-- current Australian players Pat Cummins and Kristen Beams and former Australian cricketer, Lisa Sthalekar.
After being appointed as President, Watson had lauded Cricket Australia's (CA) recently introduced parental policy for women cricketers.
"This policy, amid a host of other changes, assures Australian women that cricket is a sport which can now support you and your family. And for girls coming through who love sport, like my daughter, it says that cricket is a sport where you will be able to have a career," Watson had said in an official statement.
Current players Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch are also a part of the ACA's Board. While Finch was a part of the board, Cummins has become the newest addition, apart from Lisa Sthalekar and Kristen Beams.
"I have seen first-hand how much help the ACA has given me and other players, and now coming into my ninth year as a contracted cricketer hopefully I can be a voice for the players like a few of the older guys before me," Cummins said.
"I have always been a huge advocate of the players so I certainly want to be able to provide any help that I can. I think the ACA is a perfect voice for the players. They can share their information with there teammates who are delegates or on committees, and they know that the ACA will always have their back," Sthalekar said. (ANI)

