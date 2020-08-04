Hope I have done enough to be in England's playing XI: Chris Woakes

Manchester [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Ahead of the first Test of the three-match series against Pakistan, England pacer Chris Woakes has said that there is high competition within England's bowling group, but he hopes to be a part of the playing XI.

In the recently concluded Test series against Windies, Woakes was dropped for the first Test, but he made a comeback in the remaining two matches of the series.

In the second Test, he took five wickets, while in the third Test, he finished fix wickets including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

"I hope I've done enough to be in that starting XI, but competition is high at the minute. We've got still two of England's greats charging in and taking wickets every time they play and we've got exciting fast bowlers as well. It's not an easy team to be cemented in," ESPNCricinfo quoted Woakes as saying.

"My record in England is brilliant. I'm obviously pleased with that. I want to keep getting better, improving myself. Every time I get the opportunity to play for England, home or away, I give 110 per cent and try to do my best for the team," he added.

The 31-year-old pacer also said that it does not worry him off if he is not the first choice bowler in the team or not.

"I honestly really don't mind, I'm not one for being the centre of attention. Don't get me wrong, I want to go on the field and perform, I want to make match-winning performances for England, but it really doesn't bother me if I'm first choice to write about or not, to be brutally honest," Woakes said.

"My stats have been mentioned: they're very good in England and I want to keep working on those, keep improving them, make them as good as they can be. At my age, where I'm now 31, it's probably unlikely I'm going to go on and get 500 Test wickets like Jimmy and Broady, but I still want to go on and get as many as I can," he added.

England squad for the first Test against Pakistan: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England and Pakistan are slated to square off in a three-match Test series.

The first Test would commence from August 5 at Manchester and this series would be a part of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

