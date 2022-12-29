Hope India can give Sanju Samson an extended run: Kumar Sangakkara

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Kumar Sangakkara believes that India batter Sanju Samson, who has been added to India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, must remain calm and not be 'desperate', and he must do justice to his talent when the home series starts.

Sanju received a call-up for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on January 3 at Wankhede in Mumbai.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka may also allow Samson to establish himself in the Indian team.

Since his debut in 2015, he's had no more than three games back-to-back, and in 16 T20Is, he's managed just one half-century, a 42-ball 77 against Ireland in Malahide in June 2022. This is in sharp contrast to the way he plays in the IPL, where he is the sixth-highest run-getter over the last three years.

Kumar Sangakkara, who works closely with Samson at Rajasthan Royals, believes India may be losing out on Samson's best years, but now is an opportunity to correct that.

"He's got great skill," Sangakkara told ESPNcricinfo during an interaction facilitated by Star Sports on Thursday.

"The nature of selection in international cricket is that you have to be ready to play out of position. You have to be flexible and Sanju has been. What Sanju has to do is control what he does in the middle when he gets a chance. I've had lots of conversations with him. He takes a lot of pride in preparation and to play for India. I just hope they can give him a nice, extended run so that he can settle in and not have the nagging suspicion that he may be dropped for the next match or the next series. That's a tough place to be in for him or for anyone," he further added.

Sri Lanka will be touring India from January 3 to January 15 for three T20Is and three ODIs.

India's squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

