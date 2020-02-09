Hope you continue stellar team performance: Tendulkar wishes India for U19 final

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Wishing the Boys in Blue best of luck for the U19 Cricket World Cup final, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday expressed the desire to see the side showcasing their stellar performance.

The Master Blaster took to Twitter to wish the team, saying: "All the best to the U19 Cricket Team for the U19 @cricketworldcup Final! Hope you'll continue the stellar team performance & win this for India".



India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the finals of the tournament later today.

This is India's seventh appearance in the final of the competition while Bangladesh has managed to reach the big stage for the first time.

India has won the tournament four times. They managed to take away the trophy in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

The Boys in Blue defeated arch-rival Pakistan in the semi-finals by ten wickets and Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat after scoring an unbeaten century.

India chased down the target of 173 runs by ten wickets with 88 balls to spare.

On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the semi-final to set up a summit clash with India. (ANI)

