Wicket-keeper-batter Sushma Verma (Photo/ Sushma Verma Twitter)
Wicket-keeper-batter Sushma Verma (Photo/ Sushma Verma Twitter)

Hopeful of good performance from entire team, says Sushma Verma

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:29 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I between Board President's XI and South Africa women's team, skipper Sushma Verma on Thursday said that she is hopeful of a good performance from the entire side.
"We are hopeful of a good performance from the entire team. We hope that everyone rises up to the challenge and displays a strong performance. I have come here for the first time. The ground facilities are top-notch. We had one net session yesterday and it was good. I think the wicket is good and let us see how it goes," Verma told reporters.
The wicket-keeper-batter said that the perception of the spectators in India has changed towards women's cricket. She was also hopeful of a good crowd turnout for the first match between the two teams.
"After the last World Cup, the attitude of the Indian spectators has changed towards us. They are keenly following us. We are expecting a good crowd here. Women's IPL also garnered a great number of spectators so I look forward to a good crowd in Surat," Verma said.
The Indian fielding coach Biju George also expressed his views on men's and women's cricket. He said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making constant efforts to improve the state of women's cricket in India.
"In one shot you cannot equate men's and women's cricket. If you look at the last couple of years, the state of women's cricket has developed in the country. BCCI has helped women's cricket in India. Ever since women's cricket came under the fold of BCCI, the condition has improved," George told reporters.
South Africa will take on Board President XI in two T20Is before taking on India in five T20Is and three ODIs.
Board President's XI squad for two matches against South Africa includes Sushma Verma (Captain), Devika Vaidya (vice-captain), Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jasia Aktar, MD Thirushkamini, Madhuri Mehta, Tarannum Pathan, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Joshi, Renuka Singh, and Pooja Vastrakar.
India squad for first three T20Is against South Africa is made up of Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, and Mansi Joshi.
India will take on South Africa in the first T20I at Surat on September 24. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:27 IST

Kohli congratulates Vinesh Phogat for winning bronze in World...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday congratulated wrestler Vinesh Phogat on winning a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships (WWC) and securing a berth for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:40 IST

Ankur Mittal lashes out at lack of facilities in Karni Singh...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former world number one double trap shooter Ankur Mittal lashed out at the facilities of the Karni Singh shooting range for shotgun shooters and also criticised the criteria of awarding Khel Ratna on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:36 IST

Bajrang Punia secures Olympic berth, enters semi-finals of World...

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 19 (ANI): Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia secured a spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son in the ongoing World Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:09 IST

Journey back into the team has been a long, hard one: Sushila...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam who has cemented her place as a regular in the women's national hockey team has said that making a comeback into the side after her injury was a long and hard one.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:49 IST

PV Sindhu crashes out of China Open

Changzhou [China], Sept 19 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open on Thursday, losing her second-round match against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:41 IST

Provisional entry lists announced for IAAF World Athletics Championships

Doha [Qatar], Sept 19 (ANI): One-thousand-nine-hundred athletes from 209 teams will be in action in Doha during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019, provisional entry list confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:12 IST

Mohammad Azharuddin files nomination for post of HCA President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the post of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 14:40 IST

Mismanagement kept Hima Das out of World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After ace athlete Hima Das was ruled out of the World Championships due to back injury, it has now come into public domain that her injury was life-threatening and despite that she continued running in various championships in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:37 IST

This day, 13 years ago Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): On this day 13 years back, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:36 IST

Saurabh Dubey replaces Dhrushant Soni in India U23 squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U23 squad which is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 11:06 IST

Shahid Afridi praises Virat Kohli, calls him 'great player'

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his batting in the second T20I against South Africa and called him a 'great player'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:30 IST

Cricket Ireland appoints Ed Joyce as head coach for women's team

Dublin [Ireland], Sept 19 (ANI): Cricket Ireland has announced former cricketer Ed Joyce as the permanent head coach of the women's cricket team on a two-year contract.

Read More
iocl