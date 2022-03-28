Hopefully it is not the last: Da Silva on winning Player of the Match in 3rd Test against Eng

Saint George's [Grenada], March 28 (ANI): West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva expressed happiness on being named as the Player of the Match in the third and final Test against England.

West Indies defeated England by ten wickets in the Test match, here in Saint George's, Grenada. With this win, West Indies have clinched the three-match Test series 1-0, as the first two matches ended in a draw.

"I have dreamt of it. To get one of this. Hopefully, it is not the last and more to come. Trust them (the bowlers), as much as I can. They stick with me all the way till the end and they all (Roach, Alzarri) did a fantastic job. They are why I have this. I did my part and I tried my best," said Da Silva in a post-match presentation.



"It was quite challenging (keeping), I hold myself to high standards. It was a poor series with the gloves for me, I gave a lot of byes which is very unlike me. It was a decent series, but I can keep improving. It's Test cricket, you could always do better in all aspects of the game, hopefully, it keeps coming," he added.

Resuming Day 5 at 103/8, England batters Chris Woakes and Jack Leach tried to anchor the innings for the visitors as they were left with just a 10 run lead.

Kemar Roach dismissed the duo and their batting run at 120, providing his side a target of 28 runs.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell made it a cakewalk chasing down the target in mere 5 overs.

Earlier, For West Indies, Joshua Da Silva scored an unbeaten ton and all-rounder Kyle Mayers scalped five wickets to dismantle England's batting line-up. (ANI)

