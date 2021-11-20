Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai, says Dhoni

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former India skipper and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leader MS Dhoni on Saturday said that he hopes to play his last T20 match on the Chennai turf.

"I have always planned my cricket, my last international game on home turf was in Ranchi, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in five years, we do not know," said Dhoni during an event in Chennai.

Further talking about CSK and IPL, Dhoni said: "I think it is a great stage where I can thank all the ex-cricketers, my fellow cricketers and also the BCCI administrators for their contribution to cricket. Thanks a lot for your effort, cricket has changed over the years but because of the effort we are here and cricket will keep moving forward."



"Overall it is the fan following which CSK has got, it goes much beyond Tamil Nadu and it goes beyond the border of India. Wherever we play -- be it Dubai, Durban, Mumbai, we have got the support. Even during the lean patch, we missed two years of IPL and that was the period CSK was most talked about. When we were not there, we were the most talked about franchise," he added.

Earlier, after winning the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year's edition of the tournament.

For IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind." (ANI)

