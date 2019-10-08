New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson

Hopefully we inspire next set of Black Caps: Lockie Ferguson

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:32 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 8 (ANI): After missing out on the ICC Men's World Cup trophy, New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson hopes that the performance showcased by the team in the showpiece event may inspire the next set of Black Caps.
The final between New Zealand and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14 could not separate the two sides despite the 50-over match and subsequent super over. England finally was declared the champions on the basis of boundary countback rule.
"It was one of those games you really wanted to stand up and play a good game, and have your team get the win," ICC cricket quoted Ferguson as saying.
"To look back on it, it's tough and probably is not going to sink in for a while. But at the same time, to get to a final like that and put on a performance like that, hopefully, we can inspire the next set of Black Caps, and hopefully one day we'll get the trophy," he added.
The right-handed bowler scalped 21 wickets in the quadrennial event and was the second-highest wicket-taker.
"New Zealand has got a rich history of successful sports teams. Of course, the All Blacks and the Black Caps are growing up too, you know. They're always punching above their weight, and I think that's inspired me as a kid to play for my country," said Ferguson
Ferguson has featured in 36 ODIs and 5 T20Is for New Zealand. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 15:03 IST

If team aspires to be No.1, they must learn to adapt, says Bharat Arun

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, India's bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday said that if a team wants to be number one in the game, they must adapt themselves according to the wicket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:58 IST

Igor Stimac is 'very happy' to play against Northeast United FC...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ahead of Bangladesh clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier, Indian coach Igor Stimac is 'very happy' to have a friendly match against Northeast United FC.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:29 IST

La Liga gives a 'Gully Boy' tribute to Eden Hazard

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Spain's domestic football competition La Liga's official handle on Tuesday gave tribute to Real Madrid's striker Eden Hazard by using catchphrases from the film 'Gully Boy', India's official entry for the Academy Awards 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:17 IST

Lyon sacks coach Sylvinho after club's dismal performance

Lyon [France], Oct 8 (ANI): French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais, commonly known as Lyon, has sacked coach Sylvinho after a dismal performance in the ongoing tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:36 IST

Indian Junior men's hockey team leaves for Sultan of Johor Cup

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Indian Junior men's hockey team left from the Kempegowda International Airport, here on late Monday night to take part in the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru in Malaysia.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:25 IST

Harbhajan Singh 'surly' trolls Veena Malik

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): India cricketer Harbhajan Singh who is known for his wit, on Tuesday, trolled Pakistani actor Veena Malik, saying she should brush up her language skills before putting out something in public domain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 13:18 IST

De Kock and Elgar move up in ICC Test player rankings

Dubai [UAE], Oct 8 (ANI): South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock and left-handed batsman Dean Elgar have moved up in the latest ICC Test rankings announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:45 IST

Jason Beherendorff to undergo lower spine surgery

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff has confirmed that he will undergo a lower spine surgery as his injury continues to return.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:19 IST

From Sachin Tendulkar to Bajrang Punia, sports fraternity...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several sports personalities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:06 IST

Pakistan's Umar Akmal creates embarrassing record

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 8 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has registered an unfortunate record to his name as he now has the most number of first-ball ducks in T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 10:45 IST

Andy Murray to take part in Australian Open next year

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): UK's tennis player Andy Murray will be making his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:52 IST

Gambhir shares picture with daughters, says 'gradually mastering...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday shared a picture with his daughters giving a unique spin to Ashtami Kanjak, saying "I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills".

Read More
iocl