Hopefully, we'll get more and more of them as tournament goes on: Kohli on RCB fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Ahead of their first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli expressed gratitude towards his fans.

RCB will be going up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their season opener on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

"I'm very excited and I'm extremely grateful. I've understood the impact and the contribution of people coming to the stadiums, in my career. Because, as much as you feel sometimes 'man! We're getting booed, we're getting a little bit of stick from the crowd' and 'century maarna hai.' And you sometimes get annoyed as a player, honestly," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB's YouTube channel.



"This is a very honest feeling of mine, we had a conversation about this, me and Anushka, she was like 'you must realize the importance and you must acknowledge the fact that the crowd has played such a huge role in your career.' Because, now when I look back at it, I fed off 40,000 - 50,000 people's shouting. It drove me to a different level, where I felt like anything is possible, I could do anything. I have the energy of so many people behind me. They believe in me; they're looking forward to something from me. So, I'm very grateful to them, firstly. And secondly, I'm very happy (that) they're back in the stands. Hopefully, we'll get more and more of them as the tournament goes on," he added.

The 15th edition of the IPL will see the return of fans back to the stadium after a briefing hiatus owing to the pandemic. The matches with be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with 25 per cent fans attendance as per the Covid protocols set by the BCCI.

"In the test match as well, I understood the power of our (RCB) fanbase. Throughout the two and a half days, I think for two days I only heard 'RCB-RCB' in the stadium and it was so loud. It was as loud as the 2016 season or the final. It was amazing. It gave me goosebumps. It made me a little emotional of all the memories that we have had," said Kohli.

"I was thinking about all the amazing moments and games that we've had. They were shouting AB (de Villiers') name and they were shouting my name and RCB and whatnot. It was just unbelievable. I feel so grateful to have been a part of a franchise for so long. That's what you play for, eventually. Yes, we all love playing for titles and all that. But you know, these moments of pure love and connection with the fans," he added.

RCB will be led by South Africa batter Faf du Plessis, as Kohli gave up on his captaincy after IPL 2021. (ANI)

