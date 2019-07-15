English fast bowler Liam Plunkett
English fast bowler Liam Plunkett

Hopefully, World Cup win will bring passion back to England, says Liam Plunkett

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:55 IST

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): English fast bowler Liam Plunkett said he is hopeful that the maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title win will bring passion back to England.
The World Cup final at the Lord's on July 14 witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over title.
Both the 50-overs match and the super-over action ended up in a tie. In the super-over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. While in the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241.
"To go through all that and to get beaten a few times, it was meant to be and to win this in such a dramatic fashion. Obviously, it was on tv everyone got to see that hopefully, it brings passion back to the game in England and everyone is happy about or gets behind us. Hopefully, the kids watch it and want to play cricket again," Plunkett said.
When asked what is the best thing about the England team, Plunkett said everybody can get the job done. He further said the team has match-winning players and can back up each other.
"The best thing about this team is you know the person behind you can do your job but no one wants to leave it to them so that is the best thing about this team. You know that you have guys that can do it and everyone else is backing up to do," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:06 IST

